The Madrid district of Ciudad Lineal lived on Thursday night a shooting match between supposedly rival gangs, which has been recorded by several residents of the area and broadcast by some police unions.

The event took place around 9:30 p.m. at the confluence of Hermanos Gómez and Los Collados streets, in the Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood and very close to La Elipa.

Some run and a young man shoots (Video capture).

Madrid City Council Emergency Sources have reported that they have not been summoned to the scene.

In the video (see it above) recorded by neighbors and broadcast by various police unions and also published in some media, a confrontation between two alleged rival gangs is observed and in the course of it a young man performs up to four detonations with a gun, which he then hides in a parked car.

VIOLENCE

In the video, in which several young people run through the streets of the neighborhood, up to six detonations are heard.

The young man points his gun and shoots (Video capture).

In a tweet, the JUPOL police union has released the video and published that it is “presumably” “a settling of accounts between gangs”.

One of the bullets went through the window of a business (Video capture).

“The gangs are a problem that must be tackled with the utmost forcefulness,” he adds in the message.

The video has also been broadcast, among others, by the spokesperson for the Police Union Alternative, Alfredo Perdiguero, with the following text: “Shooting in Ciudad Lineal at about 9:30 pm.”

