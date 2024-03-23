Saturday, March 23, 2024, 5:35 p.m.











Videos of Russian troops torturing the jihadists who carried out the massacre at Moscow's Crocus City Hall recreation and exhibition center circulate uncontrollably on social media. The images are very explicit and show, among other things, how they cut off the ear of one of the terrorists and put it in their mouth.

In the video that heads this information you can see the moment in which a man cuts off a piece of his ear, grabs his head and forces him to put it in his mouth. At the moment, there are eleven detainees, four of them assailants, according to Russian agencies and confirmed by President Vladimir Putin himself.