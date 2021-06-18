The bear was seen roaming the streets of Sapporo in the early hours of Friday morning, prompting a number of residents to report it to police via phone calls.

Hokkaido police said over the following hours that the bear injured a woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s and another in his 40s before attacking a soldier.

Police said the condition of the injured was unknown, but the mass circulation Asahi newspaper reported that the man in his forties sustained serious injuries to his chest, back and limbs, after a bear attacked him while he was walking in the street.

Local television footage showed the bear wandering a Sapporo street.

After being chased by a car, he crossed a busy road and made his way to the GSDF Okadama Camp, dropping a uniformed soldier at the gate.

The soldier sustained injuries to the chest and abdomen, but his injuries were not life-threatening, according to the Defense Ministry.

Next, the bear ran through the camp and snuck onto the runway of a nearby airport, causing several flights to be grounded.

Then the bear ran into the forest, where local hunters shot him.

Toshihiro Hamada, an official with the Sapporo City Environmental Department, said the bear’s presence in the city was a surprise, and officials were investigating how the animal got to the city.

“We are sorry that 4 people were injured,” he added.

Brown bears roam mainly in the forests of Hokkaido, but experts say they are increasingly being spotted in populated areas in search of food, especially during the summer.