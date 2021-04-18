In Las Vegas, the next tournament of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) took place. Video review is presented in Youtube-channel UFC Russia.

In the main duel of the evening, Australian Robert Whittaker met with American Calvin Gastelum. The fight lasted all five rounds. The Australian athlete celebrated the victory by decision.

42-year-old Belarusian heavyweight Andrei Orlovsky also took part in the event. The former UFC champion took the fight ten days before the tournament. He managed to defeat the American Chase Sherman. Now the Belarusian has 31 victories in mixed martial arts with 20 defeats.

Gerald Mirshert, 33, closed the defeat to Khamzat Chimaev. The American forced Bartosz Fabiński to surrender.