The polar bear video had nearly two million views on the Twitter account of Turkish e-business specialist Tansu Yayan, as of Sunday afternoon.

The duration of the video is only 14 seconds, and it begins when the bear quietly lays down on the frozen water and then begins to crawl, and continues until it reaches the opposite bank of the frozen water, where it stood on its legs and regained its normal movement.

In the video explanation, Yian wrote that polar bears know how to become flat, so as not to put pressure on the thin ice.

This means that the bears can avoid breaking the ice in this way, and natural walking leads to this result.

Commentators on the video raced to like the bear’s movement and provide explanations for it, and some of them said that there is a simple law of physics, the “law of pressure” based on that if you distribute the area of ​​your body over a specific area, you reduce your pressure on the ground.

It is not known when or where the video was filmed, but some hoped that it was recently filmed in Antarctica.

Several videos were recorded that previously depicted the smashing of thin ice, when bears walked on it in the traditional way, and were suffering very hard to get out of the very cold water.