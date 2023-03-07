The National Institute of Migration said in a statement that the migrants come from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador, and among them are some families, but they also include “103 unaccompanied minors, most of them from Guatemala.”

Authorities found the trailer Sunday night-Monday on a road in Veracruz state, and the truck driver was in hiding.

She added that the immigrants “were wearing colored bracelets as a means of identification.”

Smugglers usually distribute these bracelets to migrants as they are smuggled to the border with the United States.

In its statement, the institute said that the trailer was equipped with fans and a ventilation system, and was modified so that it consisted of two floors in order to accommodate more people.

Trucks are one of the most dangerous methods used by people smugglers who transport irregular migrants through Mexico to the United States.

And last June, more than 50 immigrants died after being left in a truck trailer in sweltering heat in San Antonio, Texas.

Fifty-six migrants heading to the United States from Central America died, and dozens of others were injured, in December 2021, after the truck carrying them overturned in southern Mexico.