Russian Spring published footage of the first use of the Turkish TRLG-230 MLRS in Ukraine

The network has footage of the first recorded use of the Turkish multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) TRLG-230 in the zone of a special military operation in Ukraine. The video was published by the publication “Russian Spring” in its Telegramchannel with a link to Ukrainian Internet resources.

According to the publication, the fact that Turkey handed over its MLRS to the Ukrainian armed forces, along with a guided munitions complex, was written by The Oryx portal the day before.

It is specified that the Turkish MLRS transferred to Ukraine have a firing range of up to 70 kilometers. In addition, these combat missiles can achieve maximum hitting accuracy when using laser target illumination by Bayraktar drones.

Earlier, the network published footage of the use of the Smerch long-range multiple launch rocket system, which the Russian Armed Forces use in combat to deliver precision strikes.