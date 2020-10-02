Posted on the network video self-immolation of Irina Slavino, editor-in-chief of the independent Internet edition “Koza Press”th, which called for blaming the Russian Federation for her death.

A random passer-by who tried to help the woman got into the frame, but she pushed him away.

Attention: video 18+

Recall that the day before what happened, on October 1, they came to Slavina with a search in the case of “Open Russia”, as a result of which all electronic devices were taken away.

“They were looking for brochures, leaflets, accounts of Open Russia, possibly an icon with the face of Mikhail Khodorkovsky. I have none of this. But they took what they found — all the flash drives, my laptop, my daughter’s laptop, my computer, my phone — not only mine, but also my husband’s — a bunch of notebooks on which I scribbled during press conferences. I was left without means of production “, – stated the woman after the searches.

Photo facebook.com/slavirina/

