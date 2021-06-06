The Emergencies Ministry showed footage of the rescue of a nine-year-old boy found in the taiga in the Sverdlovsk region.

Rescuers noted that in order to lower the boy from the mountains, they had to use a helicopter. The child was taken aboard in tandem with a rescuer using a rope, after which he was handed over to doctors for examination, the TV channel reports. REN TV June 6.

On June 5, a nine-year-old boy disappeared in the taiga (at 0:50 local time – 22:50 Moscow time on June 4) while a group of tourists climbed the Ural ridge. During the descent, the child asked the adults to go down on their own. However, by the time the group descended, the boy was not in the parking lot. The child also did not return to the tourist base “Kriv” located nearby.

A day later, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Sverdlovsk region reported that they had managed to find a minor, his condition was assessed as satisfactory.

The boy’s father on June 6 expressed gratitude to everyone who took part in the search for his son. According to the man, the family will celebrate the day of saving the child as his second birthday.