On Thursday, the “Joanna Amal” initiative, which works in the field of caring for children with cancer, published a video clip showing Bakhit raising the sign of victory, bidding farewell to his colleagues one by one, after spending 5 years with them to receive treatment.

Bakhit’s recovery gave hope to thousands of children with cancer in Sudan, and reinforced demands for the need to support the only two hospitals specializing in oncology in the country, according to Alamuddin Adam, the official in charge of the initiative launched by the “We Are All Values” organization.

The organization supervises two rest rooms in Khartoum and Madani, in the center of the country, which house injured children and their families who come from remote areas to receive treatment.

Adam told Sky News Arabia that Bakhit’s strong will helped him recover.

He explains: “Despite the suffering that lasted for 5 years, Bakhit was attached to hope and life, as he used to play football and ride bicycles, and he continued to defeat the pain of illness and weekly chemotherapy sessions with more vitality and the practice of sports and cultural activities. He always gave hope to his colleagues.”

Adam believes that Bakhit’s recovery should alert the authorities in Sudan to the need to pay attention to addressing the current crisis experienced by cancer hospitals, in light of the severe shortage of medicines and treatment supplies.

The past few weeks witnessed a great shortage of cancer medicines, which spread a state of despair among the injured and their families, and activists on social media platforms shared pictures of an injured person who changed his account’s image on “Facebook” with a poster calling for a “good ending”, after efforts to provide a dose failed. Treatment needed him for several days.

Doctors, hospital workers and organizations active in the field of providing health and psychological care to children with oncology have warned of the tragic conditions that the injured face due to the acute shortage of life-saving medicines and doses.

Recently, children’s cancer cases have increased alarmingly. According to data obtained by “Sky News Arabia”, the only two centers for treating children with cancer in Sudan receive between 2,000 and 2,500 children per month.

During the recent period, the prices of some medicines that make up the doses of cancer treatment have increased by more than 10 times, which has become a huge burden on the patients’ families in a country where 60 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

Doctors say that they work in harsh conditions, while they do everything they can to preserve the lives of patients through emergency interventions such as giving painkillers and platelets, these interventions are only sufficient to treat complications or pain associated with the disease, but they do not make the required progress in treatment, in light of Unavailability of chemotherapy doses.

Doctors working in the field of oncology painted a tragic picture of the conditions of the affected children, indicating that they are no longer able to provide the important protocols necessary to preserve the patients’ lives, with an acute scarcity in some of the components of those protocols.

Sudan suffers from a terrible deterioration in health services and a huge shortage of medicines, as official data indicate the disappearance of more than 1,000 items out of about 1,700 items used, including 160 life-saving medicines.

The few available doctors and health personnel work long hours in light of the severe shortage of health personnel and the deteriorating conditions of Sudanese hospitals, due to the great destruction of the health sector during the past thirty years.