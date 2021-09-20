The pioneers of social networking sites wondered about the lack of security and the reach of crimes to a frightening degree, especially with the recurrence of robberies and crimes in the recent period.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in the Jabal Al-Nuzha area in the capital, Amman, where a number of people attacked a young man and put him in the trunk of the vehicle, to the astonishment of the citizens at the place.

According to the residents of the area, a few days ago, the young man reported a group of drug traffickers, and days later, a number of those with previous criminal records assaulted and kidnapped the young man.

The media spokesman for the Public Security Directorate said that the video circulated on social media, in which a group of people assaulted and kidnapped a person, took place in the Nozha area in the capital, where a quarrel erupted between a group of people with criminal precedents, following a dispute. They raced, and during that time they kidnapped a person, put him in a vehicle, and left the place.

The media spokesman added that after investigating the case, it was found that the person who was kidnapped was left alone, after they walked for a short distance, and he was summoned and stated that he had a dispute with these people following a previous case, and the vehicle used by the people was seized and the search for them is underway.