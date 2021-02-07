A video of a fight between Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Alexander Volkov and Dutchman Alistair Overeem at the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament has appeared on the network. The video is provided by the copyright holder.

Volkov, 32, managed to finish the fight ahead of schedule, knocking Overeem out in the second round. The Russian achieved his second victory in a row in the UFC. In October, he knocked out Walt Harris.

Volkov won the 33rd career victory with eight defeats. The domestic fighter has been playing in the UFC since November 2016. Prior to that, the Russian played in Bellator and M-1 Global.

Overeem is best known for his performances in the UFC, K-1 and Pride. On account of his victories over Russian heavyweights Alexei Oleinik, Sergei Pavlovich, as well as Sergei Kharitonov.