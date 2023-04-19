An Egyptian officer said: “Praise be to God, we are all well here, and God willing, we will return to our families well (fine),” while another said: “God willing, we are all well, and praise be to God, and God willing, and God willing, we will return to our people safe and sound. If God wants”.

He added, “We are present with the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, and God willing, we will be handed over to our people in Egypt today,” he said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Rapid Support Forces said in a statement today that it would transfer the Egyptian soldiers who were at Meroe Airport when the fighting began to Khartoum.

In a statement, the “Rapid Support” said: “We assure the families and government of Egypt that the soldiers who were present at the Marawi military base are all well and receiving the necessary care, and they will be handed over when the appropriate opportunity arises, according to the conditions the country is going through.

The Rapid Support Forces had published a video clip of members of the Egyptian army following the clashes between the paramilitary force and the Sudanese army.