A video of the earthquake that occurred in Irkutsk last night has been published on the AiF YouTube channel.

The moment, among others, was captured by a surveillance camera in the store: the footage shows how products fall from the shelves.

Strong tremors with a magnitude of 5-6 points were recorded in Irkutsk and Slyudyanka. The earthquake passed in two waves. It is reported that local residents went out into the street at night with things and documents, trying to protect themselves.

The epicenter was 84 kilometers from Irkutsk in the working village of Kultuk, where the tremors were eight-point.

Irkutsk authorities have introduced a high alert mode. There are no casualties or destruction.