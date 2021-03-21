The Investigative Committee of Russia has published a video of the search in the office and the arrest of the governor of the Penza region. Frames are available on Youtube…

Searches in the corruption case were carried out at his home and office. In the near future, the defendants in the case will be charged.

The detention of Belozertsev and six other people became known earlier on March 21. The official and his sons were searched. According to investigators, the official received more than 30 million rubles in bribes from Boris Shpigel, who heads the Biotek group of pharmaceutical companies, his wife and director of Pharmacy, Anton Koloskov.