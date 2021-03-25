@uaobozrevatel / Telegram

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) published a video of the destruction of the positions of the battalion of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) “Vostok”. The Obozrevatel portal writes about this in its Telegram-channel.

The footage was published by the 54th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The servicemen clarified that the video captured the “return fire” of the Ukrainian side. It was carried out from weapons, the caliber of which does not exceed 73 mm.

“Somewhere on the territory of the Donetsk region there was a stronghold for itself, where the” brave “soldiers from the” East “, which was founded by Sasha Khodok (former secretary of the DPR Security Council Alexander Khodakovsky – approx. “Lenta.ru”). They did not serve very peacefully, they fired at our positions with various types of weapons, which brought a lot of trouble to our guys, ”said the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On March 22, the press secretary of the President of Ukraine Yulia Mendel expressed hope that the increase in the number of shelling in Donbass would not critically affect the negotiation process. “We understand that the number of attacks has increased. There are a number of political and economic reasons for this, ”she justified herself.

Earlier, the speaker of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group, Oleksiy Arestovich, admitted that the Ukrainian military was opening fire on the enemy in Donbas despite the ceasefire. At the same time, according to him, Ukraine cannot initiate the actual cancellation of the ceasefire, since this could be followed by “an impartial reaction of the world community.”

Despite an indefinite ceasefire announced on July 27, 2020, the situation on the demarcation line in Donbass has escalated in recent weeks.