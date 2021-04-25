The moment the pedestrian bridge collapsed on the highway near Yekaterinburg was captured on video. It was published Telegram-channel “360tv”.

The posted footage shows how a truck passing under the bridge touches the structure, after which the structure flies into the air. Its backlight turns off. Then the crossing falls onto the carriageway, completely blocking it.

According to information Telegram-channel E1.RU, the bridge has already been removed from the Russian highway, clearing the way for cars.

The incident took place on Saturday, April 24th. According to the press secretary of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Sverdlovsk Region Valery Gorelykh, a truck driver from Tatarstan with a trailer was carrying special equipment from the city of Asbest in the Sverdlovsk Region to Yelabuga. At the moment of passing under the bridge, two wheels of the truck burst, “a mechanism was triggered from a large load, as a result of which the bridge collapsed.” As a result of the emergency, no one was injured.