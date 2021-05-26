Russian concern “Kalashnikov” published in “VKontakte” video of tests of a secret weapon.

“If anything, this is a spoiler for a big release. Who can guess what we’re announcing? ” – says the caption to the video.

how writes in the Telegram channel “Military Observer”, we can talk about a new anti-tank missile system (ATGM).

In November 2020, the industrial director of the Rostec weapons complex, Bekkhan Ozdoev, said that the Arena-M active protection complex (KAZ) is capable of “killing” American FGM-148F Javelin ATGMs.

In February 2019, The Drive wrote that the American XM1296 IAV (Interim Armored Vehicle) Stryker wheeled armored personnel carrier (BTR), receiving the FGM-148 Javelin, was vulnerable to hacker attacks.