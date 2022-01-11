The Egyptian team had performed poorly, in the opening matches of the African Nations Cup, and suffered a group defeat.

The Egyptian team suffered a 0-1 loss against Nigeria, in a match in which the “Pharaohs” failed to form any danger during the match.

And a video of one of the Egyptian fans appeared, crying out for the player, Tariq Hamed, the midfielder of Zamalek club, the player who Queiroz excluded from the final list of the team “unexpectedly”.

Queiroz got excited and went to the Egyptian fan, and started screaming at him, and it seemed as if he was telling him, “Come and confront me”, in a clip that sparked controversy on social media.

After that, the Egyptian fan said to Queiroz: “How do you justify the loss to the Egyptian fans?”

All criticism was directed after the defeat to coach Queiroz, who failed to provide a balanced Egyptian team, and appeared very poor, prompting some to demand his dismissal during the tournament.