IGN posted a video with the first minutes of the Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii demo which was made available to the public during the Tokyo Game Show 2024, and which skips the introductory phase of the campaign to present us with an already fully operational Goro Majima.

In fact, we see the protagonist of the adventure reach the shores of Honolulu together with his friends and there face a series of opponents, as part of a short tutorial that illustrates how the moves and tools work. fighting styles which we can access.

Once this phase is completed, Goro wanders around the island a bit until he returns to the ship and sets sail for the pirate settlement of Madlantis, which includes various activities and where obviously he could not miss the traditional coliseum.