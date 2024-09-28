IGN posted a video with the first minutes of the Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii demo which was made available to the public during the Tokyo Game Show 2024, and which skips the introductory phase of the campaign to present us with an already fully operational Goro Majima.
In fact, we see the protagonist of the adventure reach the shores of Honolulu together with his friends and there face a series of opponents, as part of a short tutorial that illustrates how the moves and tools work. fighting styles which we can access.
Once this phase is completed, Goro wanders around the island a bit until he returns to the ship and sets sail for the pirate settlement of Madlantis, which includes various activities and where obviously he could not miss the traditional coliseum.
We tried it!
The gameplay sequences that you see in the video below are most likely taken from the same demo as our test of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, in which we told you how this episode is crazy and unpredictable, but at the same time well tested.
The action mechanics are in fact the same as alwaysalthough they are also “exaggerated” as demonstrated by some of the special moves that are part of the wide repertoire available to Goro Majima including knives, swords, doubles and firearms.
It remains to be seen whether the developers of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will be able to tell us an exciting story this time too, with the usual well-characterized characters and the inevitable twists, or will simply be carried away by the waves of this unexpected pirate setting.
#video #Dragon #Pirate #Yakuza #Hawaii #minutes #demo
Leave a Reply