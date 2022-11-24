And the “Blue Water Lakes” farm in France, which allows catching fish of all kinds, published a video of fisherman Andy Hackett, who is holding a huge goldfish, known locally as the “carrot”.

According to the farm, the fish caught by Hackett had been raised in the farm’s waters for 15 years, according to what was reported by the “UPI” news network.

A video clip Hackett shared on social media showed the goldfish returning to the water after being photographed and weighed.

The goldfish is one of the most common species that are raised in homes and aquariums, knowing that China is its original home.