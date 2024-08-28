This is therefore a first taste of the multiplayer clashes of the new Activision shooter and of the new features introduced, such as the Absolute Movement and changes made to make combat closer together than before.

During Call of Duty NEXT aired tonight, some gameplay footage was shown of the multiplayer section Of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 which you can watch in the video below.

Absolute Movement, Reduced TTK and Closer Gameplay

The Absolute Movement is a new mechanic introduced in Black Ops 6 that could prove to be a new gameplay cornerstone of the series. In short, it allows you to use the basic movement mechanics of COD, such as running, sliding and diving on the ground, in any directionwhile previously all of these actions could only be performed in the direction the player is facing. As we can see, this makes the movement system in Black Ops 6 even more dynamic and deep, offering new strategic options for players to gain the upper hand against their opponents.

For the occasion, the developers also talked about how the philosophy adopted for the multiplayer maps is that of the classic three-lane approach, with the aim of giving shape to a Closer gameplay and that can fully exploit the dynamism offered by the Absolute Movement.

It was the same way reduced TTK (Time to Kill) of each weapon to best adapt it to the new movement mechanics and create encounters based on the players’ skills, with any tweaks that will be evaluated based on the feedback of players who will try the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta.

During the presentation, the list of 16 multiplayer maps that will be available at launch for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was revealed, as well as those that will be available to try during the beta.