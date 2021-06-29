A video of the “unsafe situation” with the Dutch frigate Evertsen, which followed in the direction of the Kerch Strait, was published. The recording was provided to Lente.ru by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The incident took place on June 24, Russian Su-30 fighters and Su-24 bombers took off when the Dutch Navy frigate changed course and followed in the direction of the Kerch Strait.

After the frigate continued its original course, the crews of the Russian aircraft returned to their home airfields. The Russian department emphasized that the flights were carried out in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.

On June 29, the Dutch Ministry of Defense accused Russia of its fighters creating an “unsafe situation” in the Black Sea by flying too close to the Dutch frigate Evertsen. According to the department, this happened last Thursday, when the warship was “in the direction of the southeast of the Crimea.”

From June 28 to July 10, Sea Breeze-2021 exercises are being held in the Black Sea, in the area of ​​Odessa and Ochakov. The main participants in the military event are Ukraine, the USA, Canada, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, Latvia and other partner countries. The exercises will involve about 30 ships, boats and vessels, up to 30 aircraft and helicopters, up to three thousand personnel and 50 pieces of weapons and military equipment.