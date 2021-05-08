Fernando Espinoza, mayor of La Matanza, suffered a uncomfortable moment when he was visiting one of the vaccination and testing centers that are located in the municipality.

While a photo was being taken, from a car that passed by the avenue they shouted at him: “Stop stealing, garca“.

After hearing the insult, the official immediately stopped looking at the camera and turned around in search of whoever had verbally assaulted him.

The moment that Espinoza starred in spread quickly on social networks, after a user who was in the place uploaded it to his account. In total, it reached more than 3,000 retweets and 10,000 ‘likes’.

In addition, it accumulated almost 400 comments. “They shout, stop stealing and the guy immediately turns around! More sincere is not achieved”, “At least they do not live in peace and that the family who live off us fall in shame” and “And above takes over. Beautiful, “were some of them.

In addition, the renowned cumbia singer El Dipy, who is strongly critical of the Alberto Fernández government since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, also took aim at the communal chief.

“People are waking up”, wrote the musician next to the video, in addition to retweeting several comments from other users.

This Friday, Espinoza participated together with the President and the Governor of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, in a ceremony where he announced that the vaccination campaign now extends to those over 60 and over 40 with pre-existing diseases.

“In our district we already vaccinate 42 percent of the neighbors who signed up. We ask those who have not yet registered to sign up, take their turn and get vaccinated, because it is an act of love, vaccines are a hope and our future The vaccine will allow us to eat again with the family on Sundays , to embrace each other again and meet our loved ones, “he said.

Finally, he warned: “We cannot relax. We have to comply with health protocols, redouble our efforts and continue taking care of ourselves.”