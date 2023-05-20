The 46-year-old woman was walking alone on Broadway around 11:50 p.m. last Thursday when a group of six suspects approached and began throwing punches, according to police.

The “wave of punches” began on the sidewalk, but continued to the street, where the victim fell to the ground, according to the clip posted by the “Williamsburg News” account on Twitter.

The clip shows that some members of the aggressive group, which included young men and women, kicked the victim while she was on the ground.

Police said they took the victim’s wallet, which contained a cellphone, wallet, $25 and bank cards.

The victim suffered injuries and was transported to Woodhull Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.