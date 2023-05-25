The Dutchman, Gert Jan Exam, regained his ability to walk with the help of a device that acts as a link between the brain and muscles to issue and implement movement orders.

A medical device has helped a paralyzed man walk normally again, more than a decade after the injury.

Dr. Gregoire Courtine and his colleagues from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne developed and implanted a device that secures a link between the brain and the spine, establishing a direct neural connection between the brain and the spinal cord.

How does the device work?

The device requires tiny implants to receive movement commands in the brain and transmit intent to move these commands wirelessly from the patient’s brain to a processing unit that the patient wears like a backpack.

Tiny receptors in the brain convert intentions into commands for the processing unit to send back through the second implant to stimulate the muscles.

How did the man become paralyzed?