The post said: “A boy enjoys video games and also does his schoolwork.”

The Spanish national team added in the post: “This is Al-Amin’s focused life.”

The video shows Jamal carrying out his daily activities and studies, in addition to his training with the Spanish national team, which qualified for the Euro 2024 final after defeating Italy with a free goal.

Jamal says in the video: “I attend class every day, and they give me homework.”

During his participation in the opening match against Croatia, Jamal became the youngest player to participate in the European Championship in its history, as he played the match at the age of 16 years and 338 days, and broke the previous record, which was registered in the name of Polish Kasper Kozlowski, who participated in the 2020 European Championship at the age of 17 years and 246. One day.