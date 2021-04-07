A video published this week clearly illustrates the immigration drama that is being experienced on the border between Mexico and the United States. A Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent found a lost child in La Grulla (Texas) on Thursday, April 1, wandering and desperate, walking in one of the desolate entry points to the state. “Can you help me?” Says the 10-year-old boy, with his eyes swollen with tears, to the immigration agent, who was not working and was on his way home when the encounter happened.

“I came with a group of people and they dumped me and I don’t know where they are,” explains the minor to the CBP agent. The boy was walking alone on a rainy day in eastern Rio Grande City, a city 60 kilometers from McAllen, on the border between the States of Texas and Tamaulipas (Mexico). The scene was posted on Facebook by a friend of the border patrol agent. “This area is infested with rattlesnakes,” wrote Anjel Fernandez. The video was picked up more than 17,000 times by users at a time when immigration has once again become a polarizing national debate. March has been the month with the most irregular immigrants registered since 2006. In total, 171,000 people arrived at the southern border of the United States, according to provisional figures. About 11% are minors who have made the trip unaccompanied.

The border patrol agent asked the child: “Aren’t you coming with Mommy or Daddy?” To which the boy replied: “No one, I came in a group … and in the end I came here to ask for help.” “I come because if not, where am I going to ask for help?” He added seconds later. The boy, originally from Nicaragua, fell asleep in the middle of the journey. And when he awoke the rest had continued on their way. The testimonies assure that the minor was part of a group of more than 180 Central Americans who had undertaken the journey north with the hope of entering the United States.

The minor, safe and sound, was transferred to the CBP detention facility in the town of Donna, Texas. There he was fed and tested for coronavirus. This site has caused controversy in recent days for the images of the thousands of children crammed into cages. The increase in the migratory flow that has been registered in recent months, since the arrival at the White House of Democratic President Joe Biden, has made it difficult for the Administration to comply with the 72 hours in which minors must see their situation resolved, be it deportation or release. As of this Monday, there were more than 19,000 minors alone in the custody of the border police.

