Al-Nasr Saudi Club published a video of Ronaldo and Hammami’s meeting on its account on the “X” platform, and accompanied it with a comment that said: “Iranian painter Fatima visits the team’s mission headquarters in Tehran and meets with Al-Nasr leader Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Ronaldo gave Hamami his shirt bearing the number 7.

The painter Hamami became famous after she appeared years ago in a video drawing a wonderful painting of the face of the star Ronaldo, using her foot due to her suffering from a physical disability.

Hundreds of football fans invaded a hotel in Tehran on Monday, hoping to see Ronaldo after he arrived with his Saudi team ahead of a scheduled match.

Ronaldo arrived in Iran on his first visit, accompanied by his Saudi team, Al-Nasr, which is scheduled to face the Persepolis team – the leaders of the Iranian league – in Tehran, on Tuesday, with the two teams playing a return match in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on the twenty-seventh of next November. .

The match is considered revenge for Al-Nasr, which lost to its Iranian counterpart in the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League in 2020.