A video of a fight with the participation of a Russian mixed style (MMA) fighter Magomed Ismailov appeared on the network. The video was published in Twitter-account “Match TV”.

The incident occurred during AMC Fight Nights. Ismailov entered into a verbal skirmish with Vladimir Mineev while in a cage. Both athletes were guests at the event. The conflict escalated into a fight, which in turn attracted the fans, who began to climb over the fence.

😱🔥 Mineev and Ismailov staged a massive brawl at Fight Nights. Even the police entered the cell 👮‍♂️ 👊 After one of the fights of the tournament, Mineev took the microphone and called Ismailov, accusing the Magu of cowardice. It all ended in a massive brawl right on the spot 🧨 pic.twitter.com/hKvWZceqVm – Match TV (@MatchTV) December 24, 2020

As reported RIA News, police intervention was required to resolve the situation. Mineev and Ismailov have already had a duel. In the fall of 2018, their confrontation ended in a draw.

Ismailov became widely known after defeating Pride veteran heavyweight Alexander Emelianenko. Despite the difference in size and weight, Ismailov managed to knock out his opponent in the first round. The battle took place in the summer of 2020.