And it appeared in the video, which was published by the “Indian Express” newspaper, quoting “CNN”, a car driven by its driver in a violent manner, smashing all the doors, decorations and seats in front of him.

To stop the driver, a group of men who appear to be from the security supervising the hotel rush towards the vehicle, trying to stop it, but to no avail.

The driver continues to destroy the hotel with his car, hitting many things on his way, before heading towards the exit.

And press reports indicated that the reason for the driver’s act was due to his anger at the hotel management, after a dispute with her about losing his computer during his stay.

Reports stated that the police arrested the driver, whose name is Chen, knowing that he is 28 years old, and he did not cause any injury to anyone.