The video, which was published by the British newspaper “Daily Mail” on Sunday, showed a heavy transport truck that was traveling on the “M11” highway in England.

At a bend in the road, the truck overturned, along with the huge locomotive it was with, on another track in the road.

Fortunately, the accident occurred moments before the arrival of a small van, which was traveling in the lane on which the truck overturned.

The newspaper said that a driver who was on his way from Romford, east London, to Bishop’s Stortford, northeast of the British capital, filmed the incident by chance.

The driver, who preferred to remain anonymous, stated that the overturning of the truck caused a disturbance to the drivers surrounding it.

He added that traffic on the highway was light, and there was nothing unusual until the accident on Saturday afternoon.

He pointed out that when entering the turn leading to the “M11” road, he noticed that the trailer began to bend and then fall.

It was found that the truck cut the safety barrier that separates it from the right side, before it slid there.

The driver sustained minor injuries such as bruises, but they were described as non-life-threatening.