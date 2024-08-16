Video of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers in SS uniform mocking Kursk pensioner appears

The Telegram channel “Z veterans of Russia on-line” posted footage of Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) soldiers mocking a Russian pensioner in the Kursk region.

The author of the video films a close-up of a Ukrainian soldier wearing a Nazi helmet standing against the backdrop of a wrecked armored vehicle. Then a pensioner appears in the frame. “Oh! Russian Ivan,” the Ukrainian says in the video. Imitating a German accent, he asks the local how he is doing. The pensioner says that he got lost five days ago and specifies that he is 74 years old.

The Ukrainian soldier continues to insult him, speaking in German, after which the video ends. The video caused a wide public outcry, against the backdrop of which the State Duma promised a reward of five million rubles for the capture of the soldiers who abused the pensioner.

Frame: Telegram channel Mash

Pensioner who became a victim of abuse by the Ukrainian Armed Forces has disappeared

The daughter of 74-year-old pensioner Alexander Gusarov reported him missing.

The woman said that after the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive in Kursk Oblast, she was forced to move her father to Sudzha. At that time, she was looking for a safe place to live. The next day, the woman tried to return to the city where she had left her relative, but she was not allowed in. She wanted to negotiate access through acquaintances, but nothing came of it. The pensioner’s daughter said that her father had probably been waiting for her all these days.

I hope he’s alive anyway, that he’ll be saved. If only I could do something now. daughter of missing pensioner

The woman noticed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had posted two videos with her father. In the second, in her opinion, he looked even worse than in the first. According to her, the Russian has blindness in one eye. She admitted that she still does not know the reason why the man left home in the first place.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

The UN condemned the video of mockery by Ukrainian soldiers

The office of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned a video showing Ukrainian soldiers dressed in SS uniforms abusing a pensioner.

Deputy spokesman for the organization’s secretary general Farhan Haq said that the organization had reviewed the video and condemned what was happening in the video. He stressed that the organization also opposes any symbols of Nazism. “We oppose all symbols of Nazism and racial hatred,” Haq said.

Earlier, information appeared that the identity of one of the Ukrainian soldiers who abused a pensioner in the Kursk region was revealed. He turned out to be a 38-year-old resident of the city of Horodenka in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. He was the soldier who insulted the pensioner on the video, imitating a German accent.