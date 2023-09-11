“Izvestia”: footage appeared showing the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on a kindergarten in Donetsk

For the third time in a year, the “Druzhok” kindergarten in the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk was strewn with glass from broken windows as a result of shelling of the city by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Sunday, September 10. Footage from the scene published “News”.

Photographs and videos taken by the publication’s journalist show wooden window frames torn out of openings, scattered toys, and damaged furniture.

It is noted that the first two attacks were carried out with NATO 155-mm caliber shells. Now, presumably, either a Grad MLRS rocket or its Czech analogue RM-70 has arrived.

On September 5, the mayor of the city, Alexey Kulemzin, said that a shell fired by the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the building of a kindergarten in the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk.

On the morning of September 4, shelling was reported in the village of Podyvotye, Sevsky district. The administrative building there was damaged. Then it became known about an attack on the village of Zernovo, Suzemsky district, where a Russian woman was slightly injured.