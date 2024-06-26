Eyewitnesses filmed the consequences of the Vorkuta-Novorossiysk train crash on video
Eyewitnesses filmed the consequences of the crash of the Vorkuta-Novorossiysk passenger train in Komi on video. The footage became available Telegram-Shot channel.
In the posted footage, a witness to the accident shows the carriage in which he himself was traveling – it flew three meters away from the railway track. “Here is our carriage, they got out,” says a train passenger.
