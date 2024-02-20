The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed a video of a traffic police patrol shooting a car with people near Perm

A video has appeared of a traffic police patrol shooting at a car that did not stop in the Perm region. The video “Lente.ru” was provided to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region.

The footage shows traffic police officers chasing the car and using their service weapons.

On the evening of February 19, police noticed a VAZ-21099 without license plates. The driver ignored the demand of the security forces to stop, on the contrary, he accelerated and tried to escape. As a result, a chase began. After ten minutes of pursuit, one of the employees took out an AKS-74 service machine gun and fired 30 shots, only after which the car, riddled with bullets, stopped.

Two passengers in the cabin, a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old boy, received gunshot wounds. The girl had two bullets in her back, two in her leg and one in her stomach; the second passenger escaped with a gunshot wound to the leg. They were taken to the hospital. The 21-year-old driver was detained. As it turned out, he was intoxicated.

It is noted that these traffic police officers are being checked.