A video has emerged of brutal beatings of schoolchildren by teenagers in Moscow and the Moscow region.

In Moscow and the Moscow region, teenagers brutally beat schoolchildren for a month and filmed what was happening. The video appeared in Telegram-Shot channel on Wednesday, October 18.

According to investigators, the offenders were two minors – a native of Tajikistan and an ethnic Azerbaijani. From September to October, they attacked and beat schoolchildren they did not know for no reason. They staged fights, in particular, in a shopping center on Khodynsky Boulevard and in an educational institution in Khimki.

Shot claims that at least four such incidents have occurred over the past month, two of which took place on the territory of the Aviapark shopping center.

A criminal case has been initiated under the article “Hooliganism committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.” The teenagers were detained. Investigators will check whether those involved in the case legally received Russian citizenship.