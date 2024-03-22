Readovka published a video of people being shot at Crocus City Hall

A new video has appeared from the Crocus City Hall, which shows people being shot at by the attackers at the concert hall. The video is published by the publication Readovka.

The footage shows at least three attackers dressed in camouflage. “People tried to hide behind the seats, but it was probably pointless,” the channel explains.

Earlier it became known that the number of victims had increased to 140 people. Also, the fire area in the building and on its roof is about 3,000 square meters.

On the evening of March 22, a shooting occurred in Crocus City Hall before the concert of the Picnic group and a fire started.