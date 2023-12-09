Footage of a raid by Ukrainian military commissars on the Kosino health complex in the village of Koson, Transcarpathian region of Ukraine, has appeared. The video published by Strana.ua on December 9 on the Telegram channel shows how the military pulled half-naked people out of saunas and massage rooms.

It is noted that the incident occurred on December 7. Dozens of people in military uniform and balaclavas with machine guns burst into the territory of the sanatorium to hand out summonses to the men. The publication indicates that several people were injured, including the sanatorium’s lawyer, and a number of people were taken away in an unknown direction.

“At gunpoint, all visitors, including children, women and the elderly, were driven out into the street from the saunas and treatment rooms. In response to the request of the director of the complex to present identification and relevant documents, physical force was used against him,” the publication quotes a statement from the sanatorium administration.

The health complex accused the military commissars of boorish and disdainful attitude towards people. Employees of the sanatorium contacted the police with a statement about abuse of power.

Earlier, on December 3, another rally was held near the city administration in Kyiv demanding the return home of conscripts and conscripts who have been at the front since the beginning of the conflict. Relatives of prisoners of war are also demanding that the prisoner exchange be resumed.

In addition, on the same day in Ukraine, a petition to mobilize Ukrainian deputies and officials received the required 25 thousand votes, which should then be considered by the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky.

Martial law has been in force in Ukraine since February 2022, at the same time Zelensky signed a law on the general mobilization of citizens, according to which men aged 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave the country. This summer, the country’s authorities expanded the list of citizens subject to mobilization.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.