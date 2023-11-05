The attack of Russian troops on the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the award ceremony was caught on video

The attack of Russian troops on the formation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) during the award ceremony was caught on video; the footage was published by RT in its Telegram-channel.

The published footage shows a concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel near military buildings, after which a huge column of smoke from the impact appears in the place where the servicemen were located, and the buildings around are partially destroyed and catch fire.

Ukraine has already confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 20 soldiers after this Russian strike.

According to Russian military officers, the Ukrainian military blamed the incident on an Ukrainian Armed Forces officer who had gathered many soldiers in a front-line village for a “ceremonial awarding of personnel,” while the Russians “monitor any gathering of more than two people.”