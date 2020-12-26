The FSB has released a video of the detention in Dagestan of terrorists from the Islamic State group banned in the Russian Federation, reports RIA News…

The footage shows how the FSB special forces detain extremists in their apartment. The group’s banners, knives, grenades and records of the militants’ expenses are shown.

“Total – 210 thousand” – follows from the record of expenses.

Also in the video you can see a weapons cache with grenade launchers and Kalashnikov assault rifles.

Let us remind you that the arrest of four terrorists was reported today. The FSB said that the militants planned to detonate an explosive device near one of the administrative buildings of law enforcement agencies in Makhachkala, as well as to attack employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.