According to a statement issued by Hezbollah, the recent targeting operation resulted in confirmed casualties among Israeli soldiers.

The statement explained that Hezbollah forces carried out 7 operations against Israeli sites on Saturday.

For his part, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said at dawn on Sunday: “Israeli Defense Forces warplanes attacked the military infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanese territory, after monitoring a number of launching operations from Lebanese territory towards the territory of the State of Israel, and no attacks were made.” “Monitoring any fall in our lands.”

Hagari added: “Anti-tank fire was detected towards the Metulla area, but no casualties were reported.”

The mutual shelling continued between Israel and Hezbollah on the border with Lebanon, on Saturday, according to a Sky News Arabia correspondent.

Hezbollah targeted 4 Israeli military sites in the central and western sectors: Al-Jardah, Jal Al-Alam, Hadab Al-Bustan, and Al-Malikiyah.

On the other hand, the Israeli artillery bombardment targeted the Labouneh area in Naqoura, and the outskirts of the areas of Al-Dahaira, Yaroun, Aitaroun, Ayta Al-Shaab, Jebin, Shehin, Ramia, Mays Al-Jabal, and Tayr Harfa.

Our sources reported that sirens sounded at the headquarters of the United Nations Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in Naqoura, as a result of the Israeli bombing.

A statement by the Israeli army said on Saturday: “Over the past hour, a number of launching operations were monitored from Lebanese territory towards Israeli territory. The Israeli army is currently bombing targets of the Hezbollah organization in Lebanese territory.”