The YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits published a video comparison between Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition and the original edition , to show the improvements that have been made to the game on the graphical side. There is no talk of anything shocking or revolutionary, but it still seems to be an excellent work, which will satisfy fans, given that the game is not distorted by it. The comparison was carried out on PC, with maximum settings.

According to what is said in the video, the new edition boasts completely new textures, lighting and 3D models of characters and enemies. Textures have been improved throughout the game, from small objects to larger environments, including the sky. The lighting system has been improved, as have the shadows. Ambient occlusion has also been added, which gives depth to the image.

Not only that, because there have also been substitutions and additions. Some 2D objects have been replaced with new 3D objects. The work done is particularly noticeable in the vegetation, which has undergone a complete renovation. Other aspects, however, have not been changed, such as geometry and animations. The consequence is that the collision problems of the original are still present.

However, framerate drops during animated sequences have been eliminated. In short, some defects remained, in particular those that would have required much deeper work to resolve. There are fewer of them than in the past (the original PC version wasn’t exactly a masterpiece of optimization, so to speak) but there are also new ones, in particular those related to vertical synchronization, which can cause stutters. This will probably all be fixed via patches in the next few weeks.