The Abu Dhabi Misdemeanor Court convicted a social media celebrity for driving his vehicle on a public road at speeds exceeding 205 kilometers per hour, endangering his life and road users, and the court also convicted a second defendant in the case for complicity in the crime, in agreement and incitement with the first accused, by photographing him And he was asked to drive at high speed, with the intention of posting the video clip and creating excitement on social media to increase the rate of views.

The court ruled that the defendants were imprisoned for three months and fined 100 thousand dirhams each for the two charges against them for engagement, confiscation of the car and phones used in the crime, in addition to stopping the work of the first accused’s driving license for six months, and depriving the defendants from using the social networking site for six months, and the court ordered the removal of The video clip, and the two accounts used in the incident were completely closed, with the accused being obliged to pay legal fees.

The court clarified in the reasons for the ruling that the competent authorities to monitor negative phenomena and violations on social media sites were able to monitor a video clip depicting a social media celebrity driving his vehicle at speeds of up to 205 kilometers per hour, on one of the main inner streets of the island of Abu Dhabi. The clip showed the accused bragging about his vehicle and his strength, indicating that the accused has a mass base in the middle age group, which may affect adolescents and encourage them to commit such acts, in addition to what it represents in endangering the lives of others.

The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi confirmed that car parade in public streets is one of the most irresponsible behaviors of young people, which represent a threat to their lives and other road users, noting the need for educational and community authorities to cooperate with the concerned authorities and intensify awareness campaigns in a way that limits the recklessness of young people on the roads and exposing Their lives and others are at risk.

It commended the efforts of the security and judicial authorities to address these behaviors, by taking all legal measures against anyone who seeks to harm the safety of community members or their property.

She added that Article 348 of the Federal Penal Code stipulates that “anyone who willfully commits an act that endangers people’s lives, health, security, or freedoms, shall be punished with imprisonment and a fine, or one of these two penalties,” explaining that the term “imprisonment” in the penal code means that the term of imprisonment Up to three years.

On the other hand, the Abu Dhabi Prosecution appealed to the celebrities of social media to show a sense of responsibility towards the media materials they provide to their audiences, especially since most of their followers are teenagers and youth who consider them as role models for their behavior, noting that the celebrities’ conduct of these behaviors incites others to commit them and exposes them to legal accountability .





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

