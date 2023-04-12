The Fujairah Court of Appeal acquitted four Gulf defendants of deliberately premeditated murder of a Gulf citizen, based on a report examining cameras installed in the home of the second defendant, which concluded that no meeting took place between the defendants to agree to kill the victim, for which they were convicted in the Court of First Instance. .

The details of the case go back five years, when the Dibba Al-Fujairah Police Operations Room received a report stating that there was a body of a person inside a vehicle in the Ghoub area, and by going to the report site, it was found that the dead man was a young man in the third decade of life, and the investigations and criminal investigations began their investigations to uncover the circumstances of the crime.

The forensic doctor confirmed the existence of a criminal suspicion, and the suspects were seized, interrogated, and referred to the Public Prosecution, which charged them with premeditated murder, that they agreed to kill the victim by blocking his way, and fired bullets at him that penetrated the vehicle’s glass and swerved to the side of the road. One of the defendants went near him and shot him, and they were brought to the Dibba Al-Fujairah Criminal Court, which ruled the death penalty for the first and second defendants, and acquitted the third and fourth defendants.

The first and second defendants did not accept the verdict, so we appealed against it, while the prosecution appealed against the other defendants, and the representative of the first defendant, Attorney Saeed Al-Zahmi, demanded the innocence of his client, because the murder charge attributed to him was not established against him, and the papers were devoid of evidence of that, in addition to the absence of The papers are from the testimony of a witness of justice, so that his testimony proves the accusation against his client.

The lawyer added that all the statements of the witnesses were presumptive and contradictory, and the forensic laboratory report proved that there was no meeting in the house of the second accused, and it was proven through letters from police stations and courts that there were no cases or disputes between the victim and the accused, and his client’s phone was checked by the laboratory that He proved that there were no data related to the case, and the weapon that was seized and examined did not belong to his client.

He added that the fingerprint report proved that there were no traces of her client’s fingerprints on the ammunition and weapons, nor at the scene of the accident, which confirms the absence of the elements of the murder against his client.

The Fujairah Court of Appeal affirmed that it considers that there is no reason to apply the oath, as the evidence against the accused is very weak and rejected, and it is surrounded by a shadow of doubt and suspicion, and therefore there is no fixed contamination in the papers against the accused, so that the saying amounts to the application of the oath, just as the court considers the murderer until the time the verdict is written is not It is known with certainty and conclusively, and knowing the killer and appointing him is a condition for applying the oath according to the Malikis, Shafi’is and Hanbalis, and ruled the innocence of the first and second accused of the charge of murder.