Kolkata: Actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has contacted the police. The case is related to using his picture without his permission. Actually, a video chat app used his picture for promotion. Even before doing this, permission was not taken from them. On this, TMC MP contacted Kolkata Police on Monday.

Nusrat Jahan tweeted that he is ready to take legal action against it. He said, “It is completely unacceptable to use photographs without consent.” There is an appeal to the Cyber ​​Cell of Kolkata Police to look into the matter. I am ready to take it forward legally. “

This is totally unacceptable – using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber ​​Cell of @KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally. ????@CPKolkata https://t.co/KBgXLwSjR4 – Nusrat Jahan Ruhi (@nusratchirps) September 21, 2020

In his tweet, Nusrat has also tagged Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma. At the same time, a Kolkata Police official said that the cyber cell has started investigating the case.

Taking a screenshot of the tweet that Nusrat Jahan complained about is a video chat app. It says that make new friends sitting at home in lockdown. His picture is also seen in it.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh saddened by dealings with himself, kept a day fast