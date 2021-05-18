In the images, a Moroccan agent on the Tarajal border opens the gates of the fence to dozens of immigrants who have crossed into Ceuta this Tuesday. The video was shared on social networks by the Unified Police Union (SUP), which has denounced that the massive entry of thousands of immigrants this week has been possible thanks to the collaboration and passivity of Morocco.

The entry of 6,000 people irregularly in a single day is an event that had not happened before in Spain. The massive entry of Moroccans, due to the inaction of the security forces of the Moroccan gendarmerie, occurs in a context of diplomatic tension with Morocco. Rabat is upset with Spain for the admission to a hospital in Logroño of the leader of the Polisario Front and president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), Brahim Gali, 73 years old and suffering from covid-19. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs justified the reception of the Saharawi leader, requested by Algeria, “for strictly humanitarian reasons”, but Morocco considered the gesture as a “premeditated” decision and taken “behind the back of a partner and neighbor.”