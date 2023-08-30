The flight took off from the city of Alicante in southern Spain, carrying passengers, heading to the Balearic Island, when it was hit by weather fluctuations due to a storm in the region.

A sudden and powerful storm hit Mallorca on August 27, with winds of over 75mph, causing widespread destruction in this popular holiday destination.

Estela Ortes Martínez, 25, was on her way back to Mallorca from Alicante after visiting her family.

On her Instagram page, she shared the moment the plane shook violently and panic spread among the passengers.

Martinez recounted her experience, saying, “I felt so weak, I was stuck in a situation I couldn’t control, my life depended on someone else, I started shaking and crying.”

“The reactions of the other passengers were varied, some screamed, some cried, some vomited, some hugged, some laughed, some even seemed to be having fun,” Martinez added.

The terrifying video clip on Martinez’s Instagram showed passengers clinging to seats, swaying and crying, as the plane shook due to the extreme weather. While the passengers screamed in panic as the plane struggled with the extreme conditions.

“This was the first time in my life that I thought it was the end,” Martinez said on Instagram.

“The plane started to fall, people and children were screaming and vomiting. I couldn’t stop crying. I don’t know how long that moment lasted but it seemed to be the last… The pilot got control of the plane; it was like riding a rollercoaster. No one said anything over the loudspeaker.” about what was going on, even when the plane had stabilized.”

Afterwards, Martinez took to Instagram to thank the pilot for the calm handling of the situation, writing: “Today I was born again. I hope the airplane benefit reads this. Thank you, for what you did today. The minutes seemed long, but in the end, it was just a freak.” .