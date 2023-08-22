SHOT has published a video where figure skater Alina Zagitova runs through a red light

TelegramThe SHOT channel published a video in which the Olympic champion in figure skating Alina Zagitova, while driving, drives through a red light.

The incident took place near the Government House in Moscow. The video shows a car passing through a pedestrian crossing at a time when the traffic light for pedestrians is green, with more than 20 seconds left for the crossing.

The fine for driving through a prohibitory red light is one thousand rubles for the first violation, and for a second one committed within a year, already five thousand. If you pay for it within 20 days, there is a 50 percent discount.

Zagitova is the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic champion. She also won the World Championship and the European Championship. The figure skater suspended her sports career in December 2019. After that, she worked as a host in the Ice Age show, aired on Channel One.