President Putin was filmed on board the strategic missile carrier Tu-160M

Eyewitnesses filmed Russian President Vladimir Putin on board the Tu-160M ​​strategic missile carrier. The video appeared on the Telegram channel Shot.

The published footage shows how the head of state climbs a special staircase, after which he finds himself on board the plane.

It is known that the Russian leader’s flight on the missile carrier will last 40 minutes. At the same time, the Kremlin refused to disclose the president’s flight route, citing military secrets.

A day earlier, on February 21, Putin also boarded this plane, but not to fly, but to get acquainted with the structure of the missile carrier.

In 2000, the Russian leader – while still acting president – flew aboard a Su-27 fighter jet. Then the final point of his flight was Grozny. Putin also flew away in a fighter jet.